Isabelle Huppert is jury president for Tokyo International Film Festival

French actor Isabelle Huppert--known for films like 'Elle', 'Violette Noziere' and 'Loulou'--will take on the role of being this year's jury president at Tokyo International Film Festival, the festival announced on Friday.



Huppert, who has received an Oscar nomination for her role in 'Elle' (2016), is a globally recognised figure in the film industry and is fascinated by Japan's rich cultural background.

"It is a great honor to be chosen to preside over the International Competition Jury of the 34th TIFF, one of the most important Festivals in the world I have always considered with great respect. And what a joy to be welcomed again in Japan, a country with such a fascinating culture and an impressive film history," Huppert reportedly said in her statement.



Ando Hiroyasu, Chairman of Tokyo International Film Festival, reportedly said in his statement that Huppert's involvement will help the festival 'bloom' despite the ongoing pandemic.

"Ms. Huppert is not only a great French actress with intelligence and insight but also a world-renowned filmmaker with a successful and extensive international career. Moreover, she is also a big fan of Japan. It's wonderful that Ms. Huppert will join us at TIFF as the jury president, and will help our festival bloom despite the COVID-19 pandemic," said Hiroyasu.



Tokyo International Film Festival 2021 will take place between October 20 to November 8 and will open with Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho'--he has both directed and starred in the film.

The film's closing film will be Stephen Chbosky's 'Dear Evan Hansen'.