French fashion brand Saint Laurent goes fur-free 

Close on the heels of fashion label Oscar de la Renta announcing its no-fur policy, another renowned fashion brand too has decided to do with its fur collection. French high-end fashion brand Saint Laurent has announced that it will stop using fur in its collections from 2022. The announcement was made by the brand's parent company Kering on Friday.



Saint Laurent joins a growing list of global companies who have in the recent past gone-fur-free.



Kering brand Brioni will also forsake fur, the company said, making all the fashion group’s houses fur-free.

The decision will naturally be welcomed by scores of animal rights groups who have long lobbied the global fashion industry to give up fur. In fact, several brands like Versace, Chanel and Michael Kors have already stopped using it.

Earlier this year, members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protested outside Saint Laurent store in fashionable Avenue Montaigne after supermodel Kate Moss appeared in an advertising campaign for the brand wearing a fox coat.



Within the Kering group, Gucci was the first to go fur-free in 2017, followed by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta et Alexander McQueen.



Last week, pop star Billie Eilish agreed to wear an Oscar de la Renta gown to the Met Gala only on the condition that the fashion brand would go completely fur-free. The brand is reportedly going to discontinue fur from October onwards.