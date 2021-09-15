Oscar de la Renta decides to stop fur sale in a bid to dress Billie Eilish for Met Gala 2021

Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish turned heads in her stunning peach gown on Monday's Met Gala. Eilish, who is usually seen in joggers and oversized separates in most of her public outings, looked stunning in a peach off-shoulder gown complete with ruffles.



While Eilish's outfit was on point at the Met Gala, the singer also ensured that the famed fashion house of Oscar de la Renta - who designed her outfit- changed their stance on fur.



Oscar de la Renta has reportedly agreed to drop future fur sales as part of a deal with Eilish. The deal included Oscar de la Renta dressing the singer in a custom peach tulle ballgown for Monday’s star-studded event.



“It was an honour to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!” Eilish posted on Instagram late Monday. The singer is known to be a vegan.



“I’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same."

Eilish, who at age 19 served as the youngest-ever co-chair of the New York fashion benefit, managed to convince the fashion house after it was informed by her team that she refuses to work with companies in the fur business.



Speaking to The New York Times, Alex Bolen, Oscar de la Renta’s chief executive said he had resisted similar urgings against fur from his wife, his creative directors, and his mother-in-law Annette de la Renta, who is Oscar’s widow.



Eilish’s opposition served as a reminder to Bolen about what the younger generation thought about fur.



“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Bolen told The Times. “I have to surround myself with people with different points of view.”



The fashion brand announced last month through anti-fur organizations that it would no longer be selling fur products.



The brand stated that its fur contractor license would end next month and “no new products that use fur and bear the Oscar de la Renta trademark will be offered for sale,” the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade reported.