Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis share bathing video of their kids after igniting debate over celebrity bathing habits

A few weeks back, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had shocked fans when they revealed that they bathed their kids only when they spotted dirt on them.



Now, in a new video shared on social media, Kutcher and Kunis hilariously reveal how they do, in fact, bathe their two kids and take a sly dig at those who had made fun of the couple.



In the video, the dad of two pokes fun at the debate that he and his wife ignited last month about celebrity bathing habits.



"You're putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?!" Kutcher shouts in joking disbelief as the kids sing in the shower. "This is ridiculous! What's going on?"



Kunis laughs and responds, "We're bathing our children."



"That's like the fourth time this week!" Kutcher yells back.



"It's too much!" Kunis agrees, to which Kutcher adds, "Their body oils are gonna be destroyed! What are you trying to do?"

"This bathing thing is out of hand," Kutcher captioned the post.

A month back, the couple appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and stated that they don't believe in bathing their kids with soap every day.



On the podcast, Co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman started discussing how frequently they shower. Shepard insisted that Padman "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day" and instead only wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher agreed.



Kutcher then moved on to the conversation about bathing their children and said, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."



The conversation led to several memes on social media with fans pointing out the unhygienic practice. It also prompted a conversation about celebrity bathing habits with other celebrities Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans weighing in with their thoughts.

