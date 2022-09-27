Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers used friend's email account to contact media outlets

Elizabeth Chambers, American entrepreneur and TV personality and disgraced actor Armie Hammer's ex-wife, reportedly used a friend's email address to contact media outlets about Hammer, reported CNN. She apparently used the email address to get in touch with outlets both before the allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor came to light, and after they became public. Hammer and Chambers separated in 2020, months before an anonymous account shared screenshots in which 'The Social Network' actor appeared to share disturbing text messages to several women that contained, among other things, fantasies of sexual violence and cannibalism. The allegations led to Hammer, also known for 'Call Me By Your Name', being fired from various future projects, and later his talent agency WME and his publicist also dropped him.

Now, a Discovery+ documentary series titled 'House of Hammer', which debuted earlier this month, has reignited the public interest in the allegations. The series was not limited to Hammer, however. It detailed the controversies surrounding the men in Hammer family.

It aimed to chronicle "the deeply troubling accusations levelled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty."

Chambers had earlier spoken about whether she was reached out for the two-part documentary series. She told E!, “They reached out, but, in this process, all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them."

She also spoke to the publication about her opinion of the series if she watched it. She said she hadn't planned on seeing it but watched it with her "support system" around her. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity," she added.