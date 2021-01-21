Armie Hammer's ex Paige shares details of her 'bad experience' amid sexual chats scandal

Looks like it’s not yet over for Hollywood star Armie Hammer who finds himself in the middle of a controversy over alleged sexual chats that leaked revealing his sexual fantasies and cannibalism.

Now, adding fuel to fire, Armie Hammer's ex Paige Lorenze, an Instagram model, has opened up on her brief relationship with the actor last year. In a tearful new video she posted on YouTube, Paige Lorenze is seen telling her followers about her move to Los Angeles and why she did so in the first place. Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy: What we know so far

Without so much as naming him (Armie Hammer), the model says she started dating a new guy after her breakup and “I ended up showing up and instantly got into a relationship with someone because I was super vulnerable, super heartbroken, and I just wanted someone to distract me. I ended up seeing someone and it was the strangest… and that’s a whole other thing that I don’t want to talk about right now. This is really hard to talk about,” Paige said before choking up.

“The whole thing is honestly like really hard for me to talk about. I was just really not in a good place. And I allowed a lot of things to happen that I wasn’t okay with and numbed myself. L.A. was not a good experience for me.”

Armie Hammer's ex wife 'shocked' at sex, cannibalism chats: He is a monster

The model also added that part of the reason she’s leaving town now is because of the traumatic relationship she’s had in LA. “The experience I had in the relationship that I had here probably affected my experience in L.A. negatively, but there were also a lot of other things I didn’t like about L.A.,” she said in the video.

Whether she was actually talking about Armie Hammer in the video, waits to be seen but the actor is surely not having a great time right now. He recently dropped out of a film with Jennifer Lopez which he said was nothing to do with this scandal.