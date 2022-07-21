'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa gets major salary raise for DC sequel

It appears Jason Momoa will get a huge salary raise to star in the second movie as half-human and half-Atlantean DC superhero Arthur Curry of Aquaman. As per a Variety report, for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', Momoa will receive $15 million, a 100 per cent jump from 2018's 'Aquaman', for which the Hawaiian actor received $7.5 million. 'The Lost Kingdom' brings back director James Wan and continues the story of Atlantean DC superhero who was born of Atlantean queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and human lighthouse keeper Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison).

In the original film, written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, Aquaman took on Patrick Wilson's Orm Marius or Oceanmaster for control over the kingdom of Atlantis. Assisting him was his love interest and warrior Amber Heard's Mera, the princess of another underwater kingdom Xebel, ruled by King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), who will also come back.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was also one of the villains in the movie. He played the role of David Kane or Black Manta, a pirate and mercenary who has created a special suit using his intensive technical knowledge and can shoot destructive beams from his helmet. Although he was defeated, he will return in the sequel.

Willem Dafoe, Morrison, and Kidman will also return.

The first 'Aquaman' was a huge box office success and is in fact the highest-grossing DC movie of all time. It collected $1.15 billion worlwide. It did not fare as well with the critics. It scored 65 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."