April Fool's Day 2023: 10 parody movies you should watch today

April Fool's Day, celebrated annually on April 1, is a day that is dedicated to playing pranks and practical jokes on friends, family, and colleagues. It is believed to have originated in the 16th century, and over time has become a popular tradition in many countries around the world. While there are many ways to celebrate April Fool's Day, watching parody movies is a great way to join in on the fun without having to play any pranks yourself. Parody movies are a subgenre of comedy movies that are designed to satirise other movies or genres. They often feature exaggerated and absurd situations, as well as amusing references to popular culture.

Here are the top 10 parody movies to watch on April Fool's Day:

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie is a parody of the horror movie genre, specifically the Scream franchise. The movie follows a group of high school students as they are hunted down by a serial killer. The film features a lot of slapstick humour, gross-out gags, and pop culture references. Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans star in the lead roles.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Young Frankenstein is a parody of the classic horror movie (and novel), Frankenstein. The movie follows Dr Frankenstein's grandson, who inherits his grandfather's castle and discovers his secret laboratory.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a parody of zombie movies, specifically the George A. Romero's Living Dead franchise. The movie follows Shaun, a slacker who must rise to the occasion and save his friends and family from a zombie apocalypse.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Cabin in the Woods is a parody of the horror movie genre, specifically the slasher and monster movie sub-genres. The movie follows a group of friends who visit a remote cabin in the woods and encounter a series of supernatural events. The movie is directed by Drew Goddard and stars Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, and Fran Kranz in the lead roles.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil is a parody of the hillbilly slasher horror sub-genre. The movie follows two friends, Tucker and Dale, who are mistaken for hillbilly serial killers by a group of college students. The movie is directed by Eli Craig and stars Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk in the lead roles.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

This movie is a parody of science fiction and horror movies. The movie follows a newly engaged couple who stumble upon the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist who is holding an annual convention of aliens from the planet Transsexual. The movie features a lot of music, camp, and audience participation. The movie is directed by Jim Sharman and stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick in the lead roles.

Vampire's Kiss (1988)

Vampire's Kiss is a parody of vampire movies, specifically the romantic vampire sub-genre. The movie follows a literary agent who believes that he is turning into a vampire after a night of passion with a woman who he believes is a vampire. The film features a lot of absurd humour, Nicolas Cage's over-the-top performance, and memorable moments.

Scream (1996)

This movie is a parody of the horror movie genre, specifically the slasher sub-genre. The movie follows a group of high school students who are targeted by a masked killer known as Ghostface. It is directed by Wes Craven and stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette in the lead roles.

Zombieland (2009)

This movie is a parody of zombie movies, specifically the survival horror sub-genre. The movie follows a group of survivors who travel across the United States during a zombie apocalypse. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone in the lead roles.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

This movie is a parody of werewolf movies, specifically the Universal Monsters franchise. The movie follows two American tourists who are attacked by a werewolf while on a backpacking trip in England. The movie is directed by John Landis and stars David Naughton and Griffin Dunne in the lead roles.

The Final Girls (2015)

The Final Girls is a parody of slasher movies, specifically the Friday the 13th franchise. The movie follows a group of friends who are transported into a slasher movie and must survive to find a way back to the real world. The Final Girls is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and stars Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman, and Adam DeVine in the lead roles.

