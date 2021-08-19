Anupam Kher can't stop raving about 'amazing evening' with 'Godfather' Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro met up recently and the Bollywodo actor couldn’t stop raving about the amazing evening they spent together.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Robert De Niro, Anupam thanked him for “delicious dinner” as he wished the Hollywood star on his 78th birthday which was earlier this week.

In the pictures, Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro posed together for the camera from a hotel room. While Anupam wore a grey shirt with black pants, Robert opted for a polo T-shirt, jacket and beige pants. He captioned the post: "Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!! #RobertDeNiro #GodFatherOfActing #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday."

In the pictures, Anupam Kher was also seen gifting the star his book 'Your Best Day Is Today!'. They were both in New York at the time.

Anupam Kher is currently in the US. He is busy with shooting for ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’. He also had a feature with Neena Gupta. The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

