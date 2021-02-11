Anthony Mackie, Priyanka Chopra & others to be a part of Academy’s annual Global Movie Day

With the Oscars 2021 ceremony just two months away, it’s time for The Academy’s second annual Global Movie Day with several A-listers who will share BTS information on their favorite classic films.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie and Awkwafina will participate in this year's Global Movie Day. The list also includes Yalitza Aparicio, Eugenio Derbez, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Eva Longoria, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson and Cathy Yan as well as producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

The Academy will also offer exclusive archived content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi that will be shared online throughout the day.

Global Movie Day was created by the Academy as a day for movie fans to celebrate their favorite films.

Speaking about the same, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said, "Global Movie Day reminds us of what we appreciate about movies and what we miss about gathering to watch them. Today, we pay special tribute to movies and movie lovers around the world and look forward to the time when we can enjoy both together again.”

Meanwhile, Oscars 2021 ceremony will take place on April 25 from multiple locations.