Ant-Man 3 writer says MCU movie's bad reviews surprised him: 'Those were not good'

Marvel Studios' latest, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has proven to be a disappointment for most critics, and it is not even performing as well as the overseers of MCU would like. The writer of the film Jeff Loveness has revealed that he was deeply affected by the negative reception and he was surprised.

He told The Daily Beast, "To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise. I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the …?’"

He insisted that he is "proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer [scientist Janet Pym]. I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it.”

It was only after he attended a screening with the fans that he was able to shake off the gloom. He saw the audience laughing at the jokes he wrote. He said, "I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! MODOK is great!’ I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it’s not too bad, I can just get on with making things.”

Loveness is also writing the next Avengers film, The Kang Dynasty, which comes out in 2025.

The 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man 3 continues the story of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang or Ant-Man. In the film, which also brings back director Peyton Reed, Lang, his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) find themselves stranded in the Quantum Realm.

WION's review of the film read, "Quantumania is an absolute dud. I felt bad for genuinely great actors that populate this thing for having to mouth lines that might as well have come out from that AI thingy everyone these days seems so fond of. The script is, and I cannot stress this enough, execrable. The screenwriter behind this film is Jeff Loveness and that should frighten you. For he is also writing the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty. MCU is certainly not getting any better soon."

