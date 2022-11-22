Anne Heche's ex Thomas Jane files claim against her estate over an unpaid loan

Anne Heche's ex Thomas Jane is seeking repayment of a loan he gave to the 'Cedar Rapids' actress, who tragically died in a car accident in August this year. Jane has filed a claim against Heche's estate and according to new court filings obtained by a publication, he is seeking around $150,000.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Heche had allegedly taken a loan of $157,000 from Jane, which she promised to repay in $10,000 monthly instalments beginning in August 2021. However, according to the court filings, Jane claims that the actress stopped making payments after the initial two instalments.

Jane claims he is now owed $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest and $2,291.85 in late charges. As part of their agreement, Jane alleged that the actress was supposed to pay 30% of her income every time she received payment of more than $15,000. She was also asked to keep him notified of upcoming professional work.

The 53-year-old Emmy winner crashed her car into a house on August 5 in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles. She breathed her last on August 11.

Following Heche's death, Jane gave a statement to The Daily Mail and offered his "thoughts and prayers", calling her "one of the true talents of her generation".

Heche and Jane worked together from 2009 to 2011 on the HBO series 'Hung'. They later started dating in 2019.