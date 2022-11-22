Disney CEO Bob Iger begins major shake-up in less than 24 hours of his return

After making a shocking return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger is all set to make some major changes in the firm to boost growth and make it profitable. In less than 24 hours of his return to the helm of Disney, Iger told its employees that the company will be undergoing a major restructuring in the coming weeks and that they should be ready for the same. He also sent out a letter by email to talk about his return and shared what's in store for the next two years.

In a memo addressed to Disney employees, Iger also announced the departure of Kareem Daniel, the company’s head of media and entertainment and right hand to former CEO Bob Chapek, in a move to put forth a "new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs".

"This will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. As a result, Kareem Daniel will be leaving the company," Iger revealed in a memo obtained by CNBC.

"Our goal is to have the new structure in place in the coming months. Without question, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses," Iger added. "This is a moment of great change and opportunity for our company as we begin our second century."

During his three-year tenure as CEO, Chapek had reorganized the company to establish the DMED division and consolidate budgetary power for Disney’s content and distribution divisions under Daniel and Iger's latest decision marked the swift undoing of the same.

Here's the full text of Iger's memo!

Dear DMED Employees,

As we embark on the transformative work that I mentioned to you in my email last night, I want to begin by offering my sincere appreciation and gratitude to each and every one of you.

Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company. It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are. As you know, this is a time of enormous change and challenges in our industry, and our work will also focus on creating a more efficient and cost-effective structure.

I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. As a result, Kareem Daniel will be leaving the company, and I hope you will all join me in thanking him for his many years of service to Disney.

Our goal is to have the new structure in place in the coming months. Without question, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses.

This is a moment of great change and opportunity for our company as we begin our second century, and I am so proud to be leading this team again. I can’t say it enough: I’m incredibly grateful for the tremendous work you do each day, and for your commitment to maintaining the level of excellence Disney has always been known for.

I know change can be unsettling, but it is also necessary and even energizing, and so I ask for your patience as we develop a roadmap for this restructuring. More information will be shared over the coming weeks. Until a new structure is put in place, we will continue to operate under our existing structure. In the meantime, I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday, and thank you again for all you do.

Bob

Iger has been rehired by Disney's board of directors for a period of two years. Before handing the reins to Chapek, he ruled over the company for 15 years until 2020.

