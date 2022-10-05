Angelina Jolie details physical abuse allegations against Brad Pitt in countersuit

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has shared new details about the physical abuse that she suffered during her marriage with actor Brad Pitt. In the latest countersuit filed by Jolie’s lawyers in Los Angeles, she said that their marriage ended after a series of “physical and verbal outburst by Pitt in September 2016 as the couple and their six children flew from France to California”.

The New York Times had access to the court filings and the report said that “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. It added that “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children”.

While no police action was taken against the actor, Jolie filed for divorce just days after the incident.

“After reviewing the document, representative of the United States attorney’s office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent,” the NYT report said. “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

The current legal battle is being fought over Chateau Miraval – a French winery owned by both the actors. Jolie’s lawyers said that she was willing to sell her part, but negotiations broke down over the clause that she had to sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.

The court filings include details account from Jolie about the instances of “physical abuse”.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the filing states according to the report. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”