Share a strong physical resemblance with Prince Harry? 'The Crown' wants you

Netflix's acclaimed royal drama 'The Crown' is on the hunt for an actor to play the role of Prince Harry. And if you look like him, or at least a younger version of him, you could be part of this acclaimed show's cast. Oh, and you do not even require any prior acting experience. This information is as per an advertisement accessed by Evening Standard (see image below). It goes like this: 'Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series The Crown, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince Harry in the next series. It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Please see photographs for reference. Shooting will commence November 2022 in the UK."

"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creating process," continues the advert.

The age the casting agents are looking for is 16-20 years, so we are not going to see Meghan Markle in the upcoming season.

The Peter Morgan-created show follows the reign of the recently-departed United Kingdom monarch Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation until the present -- which, presumably, will now include her death.

Season 4 covered the time period between 1979 to 1990 -- the government of Margaret Thatcher.

Queen Elizabeth II died on the evening of September 8 at Balmoral Castle. Earlier that day, the doctors had expressed concerns over her health and were keeping her under medical supervision. Her reign lasted for 70 years. She passed away as the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history. Morgan had said that he would stop the show from filming out of respect for her.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," he had said.

Claire Foy played the role in the first two seasons, and won two Emmys for her performance. Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman took over in seasons 3 and 4, and went on to win an Emmy too. Imelda Staunton will play the role in season 5 and season 6.

