Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed

Beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61 on Monday. Now, the cause of his death has been revealed. The two-time Emmy Award-winning star, also known for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street and Thief, battled lung cancer for several months before succumbing to the disease at the age of 61, reported the BBC.

The talented actor earned an Emmy for his role in Homicide in 1998 and another in 2006 for his outstanding performance in Thief, a crime thriller. His versatile acting skills also garnered him four Emmy nominations for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, an acclaimed series that spanned eight seasons. Additionally, Braugher received Golden Globe nominations for his role in Thief and ABC's series Gideon's Crossing.

Terry Crews, Braugher's co-star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, acknowledging his "irreplaceable talent" in an Instagram post. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," wrote Crews. "You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

His statement read, "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️"

In his latest project, the biographical drama She Said, Braugher starred alongside Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, portraying the real-life account of investigative journalists who exposed the Harvey Weinstein scandal.