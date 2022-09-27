Ana De Armas opens up about 'Blonde' nude scenes: 'I didn't feel exploited'

Cuban actress Ana de Armas recently spoke to a publication and addressed the disturbing scenes she had to do as Marilyn Monroe or more accurately Norma Jeane Mortenson for Netflix's 'Blonde'. Unlike the film's version of the Hollywood legend, de Armas says she felt entirely in control of all of her scenes and she felt completely "safe and protected" even during the nude scenes.

The 34-year-old actress also stated that it's harder for people to watch those disturbing scenes than for her to make them because she understood what she was doing and felt protected and safe.

"I didn't feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing," Ana told Entertainment Weekly. "I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment. We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn't feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes."

While talking about the blowjob scene that resulted in the film getting an NC-17 rating, she shared, "We actually did two takes of that scene only." She further added, "We had an intimacy coordinator with us all the time, and she was very helpful. But I wouldn't even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be."

"I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do."

The actress researched for nearly nine months to channel Monroe. She watched films, worked with a dialect coach, and conversed with Dominik about their version of the blonde bombshell. And after her research, she discovered that Monroe's voice changed a lot throughout the years.

"She used to stammer and felt insecure. She wanted to sound more elevated and well-studied and smart. You see one movie and it sounds like this, and then you watch another one, it sounds completely different," de Armas said.

'Blonde' will premiere on Netflix on September 28.