New Delhi

If you are a Dua Lipa fan, then this doesn’t get any better as her special concert will now hit TV and OTT partners. It’s been a long wait for fans of the singer who were first informed that the singer bared out her life and belted some crazy hits during An Evening With Dua Lipa, a concert that was held in London in October.

The concert special will kickstart CBS’ lineup of things for the holiday season this week. The new primetime concert special featuring the Grammy Award-winning artist Dua Lipa will offer live performances of tracks from her latest album, Radical Optimism, and more.

This is set to kick off tonight on December 16 at 8:30 pm ET (8 pm PT) on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+*).

What's so special about this concert?

This was filmed in London on October 17 at Royal Albert Hall. The special features Dua's reimagined hit songs, accompanied for the first time by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir, and her seven-piece band.

An Evening With Dua Lipa will also feature a few of Dua Lipa’s interviews, which offer a unique take on how she has reached where she has in terms of her career.

The special features a surprise duet of "Cold Heart" with musical icon Elton John, as well as the debut live performances of "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack, "Maria," "Anything for Love," "End of an Era," and many more from Dua's latest album, Radical Optimism.

Where to stream on OTT

An Evening With Dua Lipa is live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

