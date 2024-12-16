New Delhi

La Palma and what’s the buzz around it?

The Netflix show La Palma is one of the most surprising entries to the top 10 this holiday season. It’s basically about how everything could go wrong when on a holiday. The show follows a family of four as they take a break from their monotonous lives and take a Christmas holiday on the island of La Palma.

Netizens call La Palma 'binge-worthy'

The show has been earning great reviews and is super “binge-worthy” if netizens are to be believed. I agree with them. Released just days ago, the Norwegian series has a gripping plot. The official description goes like, "It's Christmas and high season when a Norwegian family checks into their favourite hotel on the island of La Palma. But beneath the idyll, a danger lurks. A young Norwegian scientist discovers alarming signs about the volcano located in the centre of the holiday paradise."

"She must convince her colleagues that the worst-case scenario is about to happen. If the volcano erupts, a mountain mass the size of Manhattan might erupt into the sea and cause the largest tsunami the world has ever seen. Will the family manage to escape the disaster of ash, gas and lava in a fight for their lives?"

Watch La Palma trailer here:

Is this based on a real-life incident?

Well, no. It is purely fiction, but it draws a lot from things that have previously transpired on the island. The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which is the most active volcano on the Canary Islands, is real, but the show takes creative liberty and is not based on actual events. The last real eruption occurred in 2021, but this is not a dramatic retelling and is purely a work of fiction.

People have been liking the pace of the show and the authentic storytelling. It keeps you hooked. You want to watch what happens next and if the family becomes successful in escaping an earthquake followed by a tsunami. The show is also winning brownie points for its stunning visuals.

La Palma is streaming on Netflix.