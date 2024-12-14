New Delhi, India

Taylor Swift (Santa Claus) came early this year!

A heart-melting gesture! Time and again, Swift has won the hearts of her millions of fans with her sweet behaviours and surprise offerings.

The ''Lover'' singer turned 35 on December 13 and celebrated her birthday eve in the best way. A day before her birthday, the singer, reportedly along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, visited the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she met her young fans.

In addition to meeting her fans, the singer made one girl in the hospital feel extra special by sending her the exact Christmas gift that she had wished for.

In a video shared on social media, a young girl can be seen unwrapping the present sent by Taylor. And guess what it was? It was a hair tool that she had mentioned to the singer during her visit.

Playing a Santa Claus, Swift gifted her fan a $600 Dyson Airdrop Multi-Styler. In a clip, the fan can be seen wrapping the gift as she says, “It’s a Dyson!”

“Yesterday, Taylor asked this sweet girl at the hospital what she wanted for Christmas and she said a Dyson Airdrop,” the social media user wrote in the post.

They added, “Today, this showed up in her room with a note that said ‘in case Santa doesn't come through’.”

The hospital has also shared a montage video, showing the young patients wishing Taylor on her birthday and thanking her for the special visit and for meeting them.

In the caption, they wrote, ''? We can’t shake it off – the excitement, smiles and laughter that filled our halls yesterday as @TaylorSwift visited patients in Kansas City. Helping kids feel special, cared for and at their best is what we aim to do, and Taylor, you made that possible. Thank you and happy birthday from all your fans at Children’s Mercy! ? ?''

Taylor's sweet gesture has won the hearts of the netizens. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This made me cry."

Another wrote, "Taylor is precisely the right person we need in the world today ! She is the epitome of generous kind caring and selfless . Wishing her only great things in her life since it’s deserved for how she treats others and makes a huge difference in the lives of those around her ❤️❤️??"

Taylor visited the hospital days after she wrapped her Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8.