Amy Schumer shades Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' character letters for Danny Masterson in an apology post

"I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," Schumer wrote in the since-deleted post. "I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness," she added, before adding the hashtag, "#takingtimetoheal."



Schumer's now-deleted post on Kidman was shared on X, previously known as Twitter, and fans criticized her in the comments.



"You know you're down bad when Amy Schumer of all people uses you to score points," one user wrote on social media.



Another user wrote, "Just when I thought she couldn't get more tasteless."



"Why is she doing ‘fun’ in such a serious matter?" another user questioned. "She knows people don't like her idk why she's cracking jokes," one user wrote.



Danny Masterson case



Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape in May. The judge who sentenced the actor received nearly 50 letters of support from various individuals, including Kunis and Kutcher.



Kutcher, who starred alongside Masterson in That '70s Show, called the actor a "role model" in his letter.



"I attribute not falling into the Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny," Kutcher explained. "Any time that we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that that wouldn't be a good person to be friends with. And for me, that was an implication that if I were to do drugs, he wouldn't want to be friends with me, which is something I never would want to risk or jeopardize. I am grateful to him for that positive peer pressure."



After Masterson was sentenced to life imprisonment, Kutcher and Kunis appeared in a video and apologised for sending character letters to the court and claimed the letters were not intended to "undermine" Masterson's victims' testimony.