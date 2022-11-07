Amy Schumer makes fun of her husband's Autism diagnosis during 'Saturday Night Live' monologue

After hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in 2015 and 2018, Amy Schumer returned to the 'SNL' stage to make fans go ROFL for the third time with musical guest Steve Lacy. During her much-awaited opening monologue, which ran for more than six minutes, Schumer spoke about the US midterm election, abortion access and poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis.

The comedian-actress first spoke about her husband's struggles with autism in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.

Speaking of the midterm elections, which she called "midterm abortion" before correcting herself in the monologue, she said, "Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote." Schumer further spoke about her pregnancy and shared, "People love giving pregnant women advice, don’t they? Like the whole time I was pregnant, I had this one friend, she kept telling me ‘You gotta do prenatal yoga. It really helps with the birth.’ So, I immediately signed up… for a C-section."

The comedian then touched on her and her husband's sex life and went on to say that after someone gives birth, the doctors insist that they do not have sex for six weeks. "We do have a good sex life. We do," she said. "Married people, have you found this? We’ve found that the best weekday to have sex is always to… morrow. Like, we ate today. Maybe we won’t eat tomorrow. That’ll be a good day."

Schumer also spoke about her husband Chris Fischer’s autism spectrum disorder and recalled a recent moment she shared with her husband. "It's been really positive for our family to have him diagnosed. I understand so much more about his behaviour, and it's given him so many tools," she said while adding, "Now, if somebody is in the middle of a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away."

She added, "A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting outside. It was a nice night. It looked like it was going to rain, and I was feeling kind of sentimental, and I was like, 'You know, even though these past couple of years with the pandemic and everything has been so stressful, still this time being with you, being with our son, they've been the best years of my life.'"

Amy Schumer’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/EuLCNJWWhN — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

"And he just looked at me and said, 'I'm going to go put the windows up in the car,'" Schumer said in response. "Yeah, that's my guy. It's one of the times we play the game, autism or just a man?'"

Schumer also poked fun at Kanye West, before moving on to her sketch.