Amy Schumer gets her face fillers dissolved, says, she 'looked like Maleficent'

Actress Amy Schumer recently shared her experience with cosmetic surgery.



Schumer opened up about how she recently got fillers in her cheeks but decided to reverse the procedure.



Sharing a picture of her before she got the treatment but got them dissolved after she wasn't pleased with the results on Sunday (December 26), “I tried getting fillers.”



“Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp,” she continued. The picture shows Amy with cream on her face as part of the procedure.

The star's dermatologist, Dr. LoGerfo, also shared the photo of the actress and explained the process of dissolving fillers.



Using a dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!



Reposting the photo, she wrote, ''@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! 💉 Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!''



Friends and followers were quick to comment on the post, Australian actress Isla Fisher wrote, ''You are so beautiful! No fillers needed.''