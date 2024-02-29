Amy Poehler to receive CinemaCon Vanguard Award

Amy Poehler has been selected to receive CinemaCon‘s Vanguard Award during the convention’s closing night Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace. The awards night is scheduled for April 11.

Amy Poehler will join a list of previous honourees like Lupita Nyong’o who received Star of the Year and Shawn Levy who was awarded Director of the Year.

Amy Poehler is set to receive the award ahead of the release of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 for which she voices the lead character. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the film is set for release in theatres on June 14. The film follows what happens when a sudden demolition threatens headquarters to make room for new emotions. The film’s voice cast includes those lent by Maya Hawke, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira.

On the announcement, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon said, “Amy Poehler, in a most distinguished career, has been entertaining people on the big screen for over 20 years. She is one of the most versatile, recognizable and talented performers of our generation who simply brings joy, happiness, and a smile to our faces with each new role.”

Amy Poehler incredible work

Amy Poehler burst to the scene with Saturday Night Live gig where she became the first cast member to get an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. Following SNL, Poehler went on to star as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, a role that snagged her a Golden Globe, an American Comedy Award, Gracie Award and six consecutive Emmy nominations.

Amy has also done films. She featured in The House, Sisters, Wet Hot American Summer, They Came Together, A.C.O.D., Free Birds, Are You Here, Baby Mama, Blades of Glory and Mean Girls. She also lent her voice in Joy in Inside Out, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Monsters vs. Aliens, Horton Hears a Who! and Shrek the Third.