Bradley Cooper: Not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad

Don’t we love a doting dad? Bradley Cooper opened up about fatherhood like never before.

The actor was recently seen in Netflix film Maestro in which he has given his career-best performance, according to many critics. Appearing on the Dax Shepard podcast, the Maestro actor-director-producer revealed, “I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad.”

He said, “I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor’. I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”

Bradley Cooper became a father in 2017

Bradley Cooper shares daughter with former partner Irina Shayk. The couple dated from 2015 to 2019. They welcomed their daughter Lea in 2017.

At the time, when they welcomed Lea, Bradley Cooper said he didn’t understand when other parents would say, “I would die in a second for my kid.” For the first couple of months of her life, he thought, “I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph.”

But it all came to him suddenly when out of nowhere, he started feeling like nothing else mattered above her.