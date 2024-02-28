Dune 2 star Timothee Chalamet reveals Leonardo told him not to do any 'superhero film'

Timothee Chalamet is currently a trending name since his latest installment of Dune is set to hit the theatres worldwide. Dune 2 as speculated by fans of the franchise, is expected to be bigger than the first.

While talking about his upcoming film, Timothee who also shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up revealed that the Oscar-winning actor gave him some career advice – some he followed while some he didn’t agree with.

This is what Leonardo DiCaprio told Timothee Chalamet

Leonardo apparently told Timothee, “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” Leonardo DiCaprio’s filmography is vast and diverse but he’s never done a Marvel or any other superhero film. Timothee has also avoided any comic book films so far but he’s open to the idea if something exciting comes his way.

In a recent interview with The New York Times while on the press tour for Dune: Part Two,” Chalamet said, “Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good. I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”

Timothee Chalamet loves Nolan's The Dark Knight

This is not the first time when Timothee Chalamet has expressed his love for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Once in 2018 at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Timothee Chalamet spoke about The Dark Knight changing his life. He said, “When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me. We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening. I left that theatre a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”

As for Dune: Part Two, the film will release on March 1.