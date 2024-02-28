Adam Sandler reveals it's a struggle to get his teenage daughters' attention despite being a celeb

It’s not enough being a celebrity!

Adam Sandler recently revealed that he has a hard time getting his teenage daughter’s attention. This even though he is working with his daughters Sadie, Sunny in his upcoming film, Spaceman.

Adam Sandler working with teenage daughters in Spaceman

The actor was joined by his teenage daughters for the film’s Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre. The 57-year-old actor was asked about his time working with daughters, to which he said, "They still don't talk to you. They go do their thing. They do the best they can, and then they go do their life. I am on the side going, 'Love you.' I say I love you a lot to them."

This is not the first time that Adam Sandler has worked with his daughters. Sadie and Sunny have been working with their famous father for more than a decade now. Their mother Jackie, has also been featuring in films with them. Jackie and Adam have been married since 2003.

In Spaceman, Sunny joins father Adam Sandler as Anna, while he plays Jakub Prochazka, an astronaut on a solo mission to Jupiter. Directed by Johan Renck and written by Colby Day, Spaceman is based on the 2017 book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. The movie will release on Netflix on March 1. It also stars actors including Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini.