Adele postpones Las Vegas residency: I'm sick, its taken a toll on my voice

Adele will no longer be performing in March as she postponed the dates of her Las Vegas residency because she is sick.

“Rolling in the deep” singer announced that she has been sick for sometime and has been getting relapses, which has in turn affected her voice. With no time to fully recover, she didn’t think she could do justice to the residency and hence wants to take time off. She wrote, “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

She added, “I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.”

Check out her full statement here: I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience — Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2024

The future of Adele residencies

Adele was initially scheduled to kick off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2022. At the time, she had to postpone due to production delays and many on her team battling COVID-19. She then announced new dates for the same which were to begin in November and run through March 2023. At the end of its run, Adele revealed another leg of the residency to take place between June and November 2023. And then, in October, she extended the residency to June 2024 with an additional 32 dates.