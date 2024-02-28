Israeli filmmaker faces death threats after his speech at Berlinale 2024 is termed anti-semitic

Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham, who won one of the top prizes at the recently concluded Berlin Film festival, has stated that he has received death due to the speech he made at the awards gala on the last day of the festival.



German officials are probing the alleged 'one-sided' remarks that Abnraham and other winners made at the awards nide, condemming Israel's attack on Gaza.



Abraham has alleged that his family members have also been threatened with physical ham . Abraham now thas held off plans to return to Israel.



Yuval Abraham, 29, was on Saturday awarded the Berlinale’s best documentary award for No Other Land, which charts the eradication of Palestinian villages in Masafer Yatta in the West Bank.



Yuval Abraham's winning speech



In Abraham’s acceptance speech, the director talked about a “situation of apartheid” and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.



Abraham and several other filmmakers expressed solidarity with Palestine during the awards gala. It sparked an outcry in German media the following day, with several politicians alleging the speeches had been “antisemitic”.

“To stand on German soil as the son of Holocaust survivors and call for a ceasefire – and to then be labelled as antisemitic is not only outrageous, it is also literally putting Jewish lives in danger,” Abraham told the Guardian post the ceremony.

“I don’t know what Germany is trying to do with us,” he added. “If this is Germany’s way of dealing with its guilt over the Holocaust, they are emptying it of all meaning.”

Abraham's plan to return home is now on hold



The director has initially planned to return to Israel the day after the closing ceremony. Still, he changed his plans during a stop-off in Greece after he learned that Israeli media was describing his speech as antisemitic.



The filmmaker revealed he has received death threats on social media and how some of his family members have had to vacate their homes in Israel and several individuals turned up at their residences to threaten them.

Meanwhile, Abraham’s Palestinian film-making partner, Basel Adra, said during Saturday’s ceremony that he struggled to celebrate his film’s success while people in Gaza were “being slaughtered and massacred”. In his speech, Adra also urged Germany to cease arms exports to Israel.