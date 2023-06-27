Amber Heard's post legal battle comeback film rakes up yet another controversy

What’s this fuss all about over a film, you ask? Amber Heard is ready to make her filmy comeback post a highly publicised legal battle with former partner Johnny Depp. Her film, In The Fire has been selected for the illustrious Taormina Film Festival, which is considered as the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards. People are unhappy with the festival’s decision to showcase Amber Heard’s film amid her ongoing dispute with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

While many fans are celebrating her return to films after all the legal drama that ensued in courts over her defamation trial that pit the former partners in a my-word-against-yours scenario, the festival’s decision to showcase her film is inviting a controversy of its own. Hollywood is finding itself at crossroads, with calls for support of survivors.

The Taormina Film Festival

The Taormina Film Festival is an extremely important film festival. The current edition will be the 69th and will take place in Sicily, Italy. Amber Heard’s film for the festival, In The Fire is a supernatural thriller directed by Conor Allyn. Set in 1899, her portrayal of a psychiatrist promises to captivate audiences, marking her first public appearance since her highly publicised legal battles with Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard fans vs Johnny Depp fans

Among those who are opposing the inclusion of Amber Heard’s film, statements of the festival dissing Johnny Depp are floating as they reason that Johnny and Amber were both involved in a series of allegations and counter-allegations. While Johnny Depp’s fans allege that the festival is wrong in endorsing an alleged liar and manipulator, Amber’s fans are emphasising that this is the time to stand with survivors, rallying for Hollywood to take a unified stance against abuse.