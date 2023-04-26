Amber Heard still in Aquaman 2 despite rumours of being 'axed'

Contrary to reports and rumours, Amber Heard is indeed in Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018's Aquaman. After she lost the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp, it was reported that she was axed from the movie. Even Heard herself had said during the court proceedings that she may be out of the DC movie. "They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut," she said. But a trailer for the movie was screened at the ongoing CinemaCon event, and those who saw it reported that her character Mera was very much a part of the movie and appears in the trailer. The trailer has not been release yet.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial of last year gained headlines not just because of the amount of celebrity involved, but also because of the dirty details of the contentious marriage that came to light. The trial was also televised, which led to clips being lifted by respective fans of Depp and Heard (but predominantly Depp) and given funky edits on social media sites like Tiktok. The result was a lot of trivialising of what should have been considered a serious issue. Depp was the winner of the trial, which was held at Fairfax, Virginia. He had sued Heard for an op-ed she had penned for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change". While she had not named him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.

The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.

Before Fairfax, Depp had lost a defamation trial in London against the News Group Newspapers for libel as the tabloid The Sun owned by the company had called him a "wife-beater." The judge found Heard's claims "substantially true".

