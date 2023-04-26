The Flash first reactions: DC's multiverse movie is 'among the best superhero films ever'

The upcoming DC movie The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, screened in its entirety at the ongoing CinemaCon, and naturally, early reactions have surfaced online. And they are wildly positive. The Ezra Miller-starrer introduces the multiverse to DC movies big time and features alternate versions of several characters. For instance, apart from Ben Affleck's Batman, the movie, penned by Christina Hodson, also features Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader that he played in Tim Burton's Bat-movies. Also, the movie does not have Henry Cavill's Superman, but has Sasha Calle's Supergirl. The movie is also rumoured to feature many surprises. Here are some of the reactions:

Fandango's Erik Davis wrote, "DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more." Collider's Steven Weintraub wrote, "#TheFlash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up."

Fandom's Eric Goldman wrote, "Yeah, #TheFlash is legit great! It delivers some notably thrilling, fun and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies. It had me smiling from the Warner Bros. logo at the top and I even dug stuff inspired by movies I wasn’t into."

Variety's Scott Mantz wrote, "THE FLASH is awesome! One of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humor! So many WOW & chill-inducing moments that longtime DC fans will love! EZRA MILLER is superb (twice, actually!) & MICHAEL KEATON’s still got it! #TheFLASH #BATMAN #CinemaCon."

Considering that The Flash has had a long and difficult road towards its release, this bodes well for the film's success. It has been in development in one form or another since 2014, and has experienced a revolving door of writers and filmmakers over the years before Andy Muschietti joined. And even after he shot the film, Warner Bros at one moment considered scrapping the $200 million project, thanks to the erratic behaviour of the main star Ezra Miller. They have had numerous run-ins with the law in the last couple of years. Even the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them as they were involved in a spate of incidents around the globe and many of which were violent in nature.

Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue also star.

The Flash releases on June 16.

