Amber Heard says she is both 'mother and father' to baby girl Oonagh

Amber Heard newly born daughter is the boss of her life.



Heard, who recently announced the birth of her little bundle of joy Oonagh, shared a new adorable snap featuring both mother and daughter. In the caption, Amber wrote, “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss 🍼💝,” Heard wrote.

In the picture, the 3-month-old is sitting on her lap wearing an adorable knitted hat, while the mother is busy working on a laptop.



The 'Aquaman' actress surprised the world with the news that she has welcomed her first child - a girl named Oonagh Paige Heard. The daughter is named after Heard late mom, Paige.



Heard welcomed her baby daughter on April 8 via surrogacy. "I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."



"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life." She wrote.



Heard was previously married to the actor Johnny Depp in February 2015, and they divorced in 2017. According to the reports, the actress is currently dating cinematographer Bianca Butti and has been together since January 2020,