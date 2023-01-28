Amazon to develop cinematic universe around Tomb Raider: All you need to know

Amazon Studios is reportedly building a whole new cinematic universe around the Tomb Raider video game franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter. To that end, a film, a TV series scripted by Fleabag creator and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and even a game are in development. Everything will be set in the same world akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several other similar cinematic universes that are now prevalent in Hollywood (and now even Bollywood). The game was announced back in December. Due to the success of Disney's MCU, several studios have attempted something similar with their own intellectual properties with mostly mixed results.

The Tomb Raider franchise began in the 1990s (the first game was released in 1996) and follows Lara Croft, a British archaeologist, and adventurer, who travels around the world in search of treasures and artefacts and explores tombs and ruins while facing mercenaries, goons, and less conscientious treasure-hunters. The games feature elements of action, adventure, puzzle-solving, and so on. The games have been adapted to live-action movies thrice. In 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, Angelina Jolie essayed the main role.

The 2018 film, titled just Tomb Raider, featured Alicia Vikander in the role. The popularity of the games and films, and other media has made Lara Croft one of video games' most recognisable protagonists.

The franchise takes inspiration from Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones movies.

The Hollywood Report further said that the Tomb Raider cinematic universe will be a huge commitment for Amazon due to the ambition involved and is among the largest investments the company has made in an entertainment franchise of its kind.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE