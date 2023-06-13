Ali Fazal's Hollywood action film Kandahar to release in India on this date

After impressing global audiences with his Hollywood films Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile, Bollywood's Ali Fazal is back with another Hollywood flick called Kandahar, an action film which also stars renowned Scottish actor Gerard Butler. The film is already out in several markets, including the United States. Now, its release in Fazal's home country India is also out. Amazon Prime Video will release the film on June 16. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar will be available to watch in India in its original English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Kandahar, titled after the Afghan city, follows Tom Harris (portrayed by Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative on a high-stakes mission in Afghanistan. As his cover is blown due to a dangerous intelligence leak, Tom must navigate treacherous terrain with his trusted Afghan translator, Mo (played by Navid Negahban), in a race against time to reach the extraction point in Kandahar. Standing in their way is the formidable Kahil (portrayed by Ali Fazal), as they engage in a deadly game of pursuit and evasion.

Inspired by real-life experiences of a former military intelligence officer, this film promises an adrenaline-fuelled story that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Who else is in Kandahar's cast?

Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Tom Rhys Harries, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Travis Fimmel also star in Kandahar.

Prime Video's statement on Kandahar's India release

In a statement, Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing at Prime Video India, said, "At Prime Video we are constantly looking for ways to delight our customers. Today, I am happy to announce that Hollywood action-thriller Kandahar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video India, this June 16.In addition to the original English version, the film will be available for Indian consumers to watch in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film adds to our great selection of English entertainment for local consumers. Gerald's great performance and Ali, who has garnered much-love for his role in Mirzapur, give Indian audiences even more reason to watch this action-packed film.”