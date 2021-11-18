Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers sued by film's script supervisor

Alec Baldwin's ordeal doesn't seem to end. The actor has been in the news ever since he accidentally fired a prop gun on the sets of 'Rust' which led to one's death and left one injured.

Amid investigations, the film's script supervisor has sued Baldwin and the film's producers, claiming she suffered both "physical and emotional" injuries when the actor shot the film`s cinematographer while preparing for a scene.

Mamie Mitchell filed the suit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. In the complaint, she says she was standing just four feet from Baldwin when the gun went off.

"Plaintiff was terrified and feared for her life," the suit states.



"The gunshot caused Plaintiff to experience pain in her ears and head and, shortly thereafter, Plaintiff began to hear loud ringing in her ears. Soon after, Plaintiff witnessed the horror of what had occurred."



Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by the gunshot, and the director, Joel Souza, was wounded in the shoulder in the accident.

Mitchell also alleges that Baldwin should have checked the gun to make sure it was unloaded and also accused the producers of cost-cutting measures that led to the incident.



The lawsuit also cites a text message from the film's camera operator, in which he complained of two accidental discharges on set prior to the October 21 shooting.

Mitchell was the first to call 911 after the incident.



"I`ll never forget what happened on the set of 'Rust' that day," Mitchell said at a press conference. "This violent tragedy has taken away the joy of my life... I never want what happened on our set to ever happen to anyone else."

The suit is the second to be filed in the 'Rust' tragedy. Serge Svetnoy, the film's gaffer, filed a separate claim last week, stating that he, too, was in close proximity to Baldwin when the shot was fired and also suffered physical and emotional harm.

Mitchell's suit states claims of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm.

The suit also names several crew members as defendants, including armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and first assistant director Dave Halls.

