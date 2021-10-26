Alec Baldwin shooting accident: Celebrities extend their support to the actor

Several Hollywood stars have come out in support of Alec Baldwin following the tragic on-set shooting that took place last week and left one dead and another injured.



The actor was rehearsing a scene for his upcoming film 'Rust' in New Mexico when he accidentally discharged a firearm that he was told was unloaded- as per the affidavit submitted in the court.



The projectile struck director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. While Souza was injured, Hutchins died from her injuries.



Baldwin, who has seen then been inconsolable, has met up with Hutchins husband and son. Several of his colleagues and friends from Hollywood extended their support to the actor.



"Alec, you are a dear, kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone purposefully. I know you will never get over this but please try to remember it was a horrifying accident, a catastrophic tragedy that was not your fault. I'm so terribly sorry for all of you," wrote Nancy Sinatra to Baldwin on Twitter.

Several celebrities commented on Baldwin's wife Hilaria's post where she expressed support for her husband and offered condolence to the Hutchins family.

"Sending love to all. Holding you all in my heart," Melanie Griffith commented on Hilaria's post.



"Sending love," Rosie O'Donnell commented.

"Our hearts are broken along with yours," actor Leslie Jordan wrote.

Model Brooks Nader added: "Sending so much love."

Hours after the news of the accident broke out on the internet, actress Debra Messing took to Twitter to defend Baldwin and clear out misconceptions.



Debra Messing took to Twitter to defend Baldwin, calling out a headline about the incident that she found "NOT accurate."



"A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene," she stated. "Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families."

Baldwin's daughter Ireland too shared her own message of support on her Instagram Story on Friday.

"My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza," she said. "And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

"I am so sorry Alec. I will pray for all involved," said 'Saturday Night Live' alum Cheri Oteri. "Stay strong and surround yourself with people you love."