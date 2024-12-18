New Delhi, India

Rust shooting case: Alec Baldwin won’t keep mum about the shooting case that changed his life. The case might have gotten dismissed in July but Alec recently said during an interview with David Duchovny on his Fail Better podcast on December 16 that he will soon “expose” the truth behind the Rust shooting episode.

Alec said that there is “more to come” when asked about the fatal shooting that took place on October 21, 2021, on the set of the indie western Rust. He added, "the truth of what happened has never been told.”

Alec Baldwin to "expose" the truth

Alec Baldwin said, “I think there’s more to come. There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted.”

The actor went on to say that he feels the mainstream media “suppressed every story” that could have helped his chances of exoneration and “amplified every story” that tarnished his image in the three years since the tragic death of Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

“We have more shit that’s going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth. These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die,” he continued.

What happened on the Rust set?

It so happened that Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun. No one on the set knew that the prop gun had a live round in it, according to all testimonies from people on the set. The live round injured the film’s director Joel Souza and killed Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger of the firearm and the blame was soon turned to Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who pleaded not guilty but was eventually charged with evidence tampering and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped shortly after.

However, the following year, Baldwin was re-indicted by a grand jury in light of a new investigation. The case ended in an unexpected dismissal in July after Baldwin’s attorneys revealed the prosecution and the Santa Fe sheriffs had concealed evidence.