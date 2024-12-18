New Delhi, India

Songstress Megan Thee Stallion has filed for a restraining order against Tory Lanez over claims of harassment. She claims that he is harassing her from behind bars as he serves a 10-year sentence after having been involved in a shooting episode in July 2020.

Megan seeks restraining order against Tory Lanez

Asking for a restraining order, Megan’s lawyer submitted a 194-page document in which it described Tory Lanez as a “violent and dangerous criminal” with an “established pattern of behaviour [demonstrating] the reasons this civil harassment restraining order is necessary to protect Ms Pete and her wellbeing.”

They claim that from prison, Lanez “continues to terrorise” her and that she lacks any protection against his attacks due to a protective order that was only in effect from 2020 through 2023.

Megan’s legal counsel claims that she is “left without protection at a time where she needs it most.” Without the restraining order, she is worried that she will not have protection when Lanez is released from prison, causing her emotional distress and making her fearful for her life.

The document also accuses Lanez of employing third-party “bloggers” to defame her while he is in prison.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2022 on three felony counts.

Megan spoke about the traumatic episode in her Prime Video documentary Megan Thee Stallion: Her Words, which released in October. In the documentary, she said, “I really thought that once he got sentenced and once he went off to jail, I was going be a new woman and I thought I was going to be great and I could just go be the Megan Thee Stallion I always wanted to be. No. I still, every day, have to deal with people mad at me because I said what happened to me.”