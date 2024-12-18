New Delhi, India

What a great way to end the year! Beyonce can rejoice as she now has the most RIAA-certified titles than any other female artist. The Recording Industry Association of America made the announcement on December 17 and the singer's fans couldn’t keep calm. Taking to social media, Beyonce’s fans hyped the singer and said that she deserves all of this and more.

Advertisment

Before walking into a new year, its been raining new laurels for Beyonce. This week, she also earned a 2x-Platinum certification for Billboard Hot 100-topper “Texas Hold ‘Em” and Platinum honours for Billboard 200 No. 1 album Cowboy Carter. She now has a record total of 103 titles.

Other new certifications include 2024’s “16 Carriages” going Gold, 2022’s Renaissance going 2x Platinum, and 2013’s Jay-Z duet “Drunk in Love” and 2003’s smash hit “Crazy in Love” both going 8x Platinum.

Making the announcement, RIAA President and COO Michele Ballantyne said, “We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres. Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!”

Advertisment

Also read: Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy's highest civilian award

The news comes just one day after the RIAA unveiled its year-end list for 2024. Topping the list is Taylor Swift with the highest certification level and the top album for her 6x-Platinum LP The Tortured Poets Department. Shaboozey had the highest Class of 2024 certification thanks to 5x-Platinum 19-week Hot 100 No. 1 “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” while Billie Eilish had the most certified titles of the year with 10 thanks to her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Beyonce: Forbes Most Powerful Woman, Billboard's Greatest Pop Star

Advertisment

In other great news, Beyonce has picked 11 new Grammy nominations ahead of next year’s ceremony, which is more than any other artist . She has also ended up on Forbes most powerful women list and finished as Billboard‘s No. 1 greatest pop star of the 21st century.