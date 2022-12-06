Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled after fans find electric bulbs in his first look as Shivaji. See photo

Indian actor Akshay Kumar just cannot seem to catch a break. He has not had a good year. He was part of five films (not including a cameo in 'An Action Hero') and the only one among them that did not bomb at the box office was 'Cuttputlli' — because it did not release in theatres at all, instead premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. One might argue that doing too many films may make moviegoers bored of watching you on the big screen again and again, and this is the reason his films are failing. Things are so bad that the actor is already receiving ridicule for a project slated to be released only next year.

The reason? In a video he shared to mark the beginning of the shooting of his upcoming film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Shivaji', Akshay also revealed the first look of himself in the main role of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji was a 17th-century ruler who established the Maratha Empire and defied the Mughal forces led by Aurangzeb with guerrilla tactics. On social media, not many looked at his Shivaji getup and rather focussed on the anachronistic lighting on the chandelier above his head. Indeed, the chandelier is studded with lights using small electric lights in a 17th-century setting. Electric lights will not be invented until 1880, more than two centuries in the future.

Naturally, it led to numerous memes and jokes on social media. Here are the best of them:

Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680.



Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880.



This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji. pic.twitter.com/C2O93cTsz3 — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 6, 2022 ×

Our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lived between 1630 to 1680.

The electric light Bulb came in about 1880 two hundred years later !

This is not even creative liberty- it's just lazy film making & terrible that there is such disregard for facts in a film as important as this one. https://t.co/avOyDzpWkL — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 6, 2022 ×

I didn’t knew thomas Edison invented bulbs in Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s era.

Too much creative liberty ruins the essences. pic.twitter.com/vpqopZLlzE — Ajinkya. (@APruthviraj24) December 6, 2022 ×

एक तो सस्ता मेकअप करके हमारे छत्रपति महाराज का अपमान कर रहे हो। ऊपर से बल्ब जला रखे हैं। उस दौर में तो कनाडा में भी बिजली और बल्ब नहीं था।



जब इतने बड़े किरदार पर काम करते हो तो प्रोजेक्ट में दिल और जान लगानी पड़ती है, डेली शिफ्ट की दिहाड़ी वाला एटीट्यूड नहीं चलता। pic.twitter.com/OfJdd7Tl2h — îlham Ali🇮🇳 (@real_ilham_) December 6, 2022 ×

After ruining Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay Kumar and Bollywood is all set to ruin another historic character, and this time it is Shivaji Maharaj.

Bollywood should be banned from making movies on historical characters! pic.twitter.com/jYvB19WbNq — Amit S.Rajawat 2.0  (@iAmitRajawat) December 6, 2022 ×