Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift reveals UK, Europe and Asia tour dates for her Eras tour

Pop icon Taylor Swift has revealed her plans for the highly anticipated Eras tour, which will take her to various international destinations in 2024. The singer has confirmed nine shows in the UK, treating fans in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London to unforgettable concerts, the BBC reported. Swift might also be taking the headline slot at Glastonbury's final night as per reports, a position she unfortunately missed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The United States leg of the Eras tour proved to be supremely successful for Swift, and sometimes entertainment booking company Ticketmaster's servers crashed due to sky-high demand. This left thousands of disappointed fans unable to secure seats.

As per Billboard, the US leg generated a staggering $591 million (£464 million) in estimated ticket revenues.

The registration process for Taylor Swift's overseas concerts

To streamline the ticketing process for the UK dates, fans are being encouraged to register their interest through Taylor Swift's website. However, following the announcement, a significant number of fans faced long queues while attempting to register. Once the registration period concludes, fans will receive a purchase link to secure their tickets. The London dates will go on sale first, on July 18, followed by Edinburgh on July 19 and Cardiff on July 20.

Ticketmaster's warning

Ticketmaster has issued a warning, anticipating more demand than the available ticket inventory. "We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first served basis while currently-available inventory lasts," it said as per the BBC. The UK tour will kick off with Edinburg on 7 and 8 June and will continue with Liverpool (14 and 15 June), Cardiff (18 June), and London (21 and 22 June and 16 and 17 August). She will play in Asia and Australia at the start of 2024.

Taylor Swift's first global tour after five years

This will be Swift's first tour after five years. Since then, she has released four new studio albums, one of which, the critically acclaimed Folklore, earned her a Grammy Award. She also wrote and directed a 15-minute short film titled All Too Well: The Short Film, which was named after her 2012 song "All Too Well". Starring Sadie Sink of Stranger Things and Dylan O'Brien, the film received positive critical reception.