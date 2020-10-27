After call for #CancelBorat, Kazakhstan now adopts film's catchphrase for ad campaign

After a call for cancelling the new Borat film featuring Sacha Baron Cohen in the leading role, Kazakhstan has now adopted a catchphrase from the film for their tourism campaign.

The film features Sacha as Borat Sagdiyev, a brash Kazakhstani who says “Very Nice!” in a strikingly peculiar manner that the country is now using.

In the ‘Borat’ sequel, the fictional journalist depicts his homeland as misogynistic, homophobic and anti-Semitic –as he does in the original, ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’.

On the tourism campaign, Kairat Sadvakassov, the deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, said in a statement to the Huffington Post that adopting Borat’s catchphrase in the campaign “offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan’s vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way.”

“Kazakhstan’s nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat’s jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world. We would like everyone to come experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond, so that they can see that Borat’s homeland is nicer than they may have heard,” he said.

The ads show tourists hiking with a selfie stick, (“Very nice!”), drinking fermented horse milk (“Mm, that’s actually very nice!”), marvelling at the architecture (“Wow, very nice!”) and posing for a photograph with Kazakhs in traditional dress (“That’s very nice!”).

Check out the ad here: