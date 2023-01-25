Adult Swim ends association with 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges
Story highlights
“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a statement from Adult Swim read.
Warner Bros Discovery and Adult Swim have ended association with 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland after he was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment. The charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident from 2020. He was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland had pleaded not guilty in 2020. Apart from being the co-creator along with Dan Harmon, Roiland also voices both main characters of the popular show: the perpetually inebriated cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his always-agitated and naïve grandson Morty. The roles will be recast and Harmon will stay on the show as the lone showrunner.
'Rick and Morty' follows the adventures of the two characters, and often the other family members, as they navigate parallel worlds, far-flung planets, alternate versions of earth, and interact with all manner of aliens, their alt-universe selves, and so on. The show will have 10 seasons and 70 episodes.
The domestic violence charge against Roiland was first reported by NBC News. The report also quoted court documents as saying Roiland was free on a bond of $50,000. His attorney T. Edward Welbourn said in a statement (as per Variety), "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”