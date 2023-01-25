Adult Swim ends association with 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges

Warner Bros Discovery and Adult Swim have ended association with 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland after he was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment. The charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident from 2020. He was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland had pleaded not guilty in 2020. Apart from being the co-creator along with Dan Harmon, Roiland also voices both main characters of the popular show: the perpetually inebriated cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his always-agitated and naïve grandson Morty. The roles will be recast and Harmon will stay on the show as the lone showrunner.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” thus read a statement from Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang Senior Vice President of communications Marie Moore.

'Rick and Morty' follows the adventures of the two characters, and often the other family members, as they navigate parallel worlds, far-flung planets, alternate versions of earth, and interact with all manner of aliens, their alt-universe selves, and so on. The show will have 10 seasons and 70 episodes.