‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland facing domestic violence, false imprisonment charges

Justin Roiland, best known for co-creating the popular Adult Swim adult animated science-fiction comedy series Rick Morty, is facing charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident from 2020, reported Variety. He was charged in Orange County, California with one count of domestic battery and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland had pleaded not guilty in 2020. On Thursday, he appeared in court for a hearing before the trial begins. As per Variety, which obtained a complaint, the said incident allegedly occurred on or around January 19, 2020. There is no date for the trial yet.

The court documents say Roiland was free on a bond of $50,000. His attorney T. Edward Welbourn said in a statement to Variety, "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”