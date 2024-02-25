Adorable! Actor Hannah Waddingham carries cardboard bag made by her daughter at SAG Awards

Hannah Waddingham made the SAG 2024 night extra special for her daughter. The Ted Lasso star walked the red carpet of the 30th edition of the SAG Awards wearing a dazzling dress at the red carpet. However, when it came to accessorising her look, she opted for a very cute and special thing that was crafted by her daughter. Waddingham showed up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, carrying a handmade clutch made by her daughter. The little cute fashion accessory was made up of a cardboard bag that was adorned with bright colours and had the word ''Epic'' written over it.

Oppenheimer team hails solidarity during actor's strike at SAG Awards 2024



"My daughter wanted to contribute, so she’s made me a bag," she told host Elaine Weltroth on the red carpet when they both shared a word on motherhood.



Waddingham added, “This is all great but this [being is a mom] is the most important."



The Tom Jones actor walked the red carpet of the SAG Awards wearing a glittery red off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. She kept her look simple by only wearing a bracelet and light makeup.

Waddingham was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her performance in the final season of Ted Lasso. However, she lost the trophy to Ayo Edebiri, who won for her work in The Bear.



The other nominees in the category were: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.