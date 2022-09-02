Adele reveals she suffered slipped disc after a jump-scare prank by her son. Details here

Singer Adele recently revealed that she suffered a slipped disc after a jump-scare prank by her son Angelo. The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, revealed that though she's had a bad back since her teenage years, she also has a slipped disc that happened after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Angelo, People magazine reported.

Adele slipped her L6 in January 2021, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom. During an appearance on q with Tom Power last November, Adele talked about the "very personal" third track from her fourth studio album, '30'.

Titled 'My Little Love', the song features recorded conversations between her and her son and offers a behind-the-scenes listen to the mom explaining her split from his father to Angelo when he was just 6 years old.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager..." she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life -- not the album -- so I had to include it."

Adele recalled the conversations in the song as "intense," explaining that she wanted "to be clear with him and just be honest with him."