Adele accused of transphobia for saying 'I love being a woman' at Brit Awards

British singer Adele was slammed as she walked the red carpet at Brit Awards 2022. At the gender-neutral awards show, Adele said that she “loves being a woman”, a statement that has now caused buzz on the social media and people accuse her of being transphobic.

She made the remark as she took home the award for Artist of the Year, a newly created category that was earlier given out as Best Male and Best Female Artist Award. 'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards

Adele further said, “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

Her comments quickly made it to social media and netizens were divided over the intentions of her statement. One person wrote, “Please, no, ADELE can’t be a TERF,” a “staunch feminist” performer named Jacob told his thousands of Twitter followers. TERF means a trans-exclusionary feminist person.

Another wrote, “Who’d have thought Adele was a transphobe and would use her platform to call for the destruction of the trans community. Especially the confused teenagers.”

Others complained that they had “lost a lot of respect for Adele” and would no longer “spend a cent on her music.”