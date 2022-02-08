Mistress to Queen: Camilla's intense journey of winning over public amid love for Diana

It’s not been an easy ride for Camilla Parker Bowles aka the Duchess of Cornwall who will soon be the Queen Consort when husband Prince Charles takes over as King. The woman who was always snubbed by the public as the ‘other woman’ since her affair caused a massive heartbreak for late Princess Diana who was married to Charles – has now moved on to become quite popular. From scandals to public shaming and now finally getting legitimacy to her relationship with Charles, Camilla has come a long way.