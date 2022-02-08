Mistress to Queen: Camilla's intense journey of winning over public amid love for Diana

It’s not been an easy ride for Camilla Parker Bowles aka the Duchess of Cornwall who will soon be the Queen Consort when husband Prince Charles takes over as King. The woman who was always snubbed by the public as the ‘other woman’ since her affair caused a massive heartbreak for late Princess Diana who was married to Charles – has now moved on to become quite popular. From scandals to public shaming and now finally getting legitimacy to her relationship with Charles, Camilla has come a long way.

Who is Camilla? How Charles-Camilla came into being

Camilla Rosemary Shand was born on July 17, 1947, in London. Camilla had a thoroughly upper-class childhood that was fun and joyful. Raised primarily in the East Sussex countryside, she was extremely close to her siblings and parents, Bruce and Rosalind. Camilla was fun-loving, athletic, and unambitious. As for her relationship with Charles, he always spoke about it as “blissful, peaceful and mutually happy”. He, however, had to choose Diana to marry as his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten and others from the family subsequently disapproved of the relationship since Camilla was not a virgin, nor aristocratic enough. There was also the fact that Camilla was head over heels in love with Army Cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles. She eventually married him and had kids but left him not long before as he had a wandering eye throughout their marriage.



(Photograph:Twitter)