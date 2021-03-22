Actress Sandra Oh makes surprise appearance at 'Stop Asian Hate' rally

Actress Sandra Oh made an appearance at a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally held near downtown Pittsburgh this weekend. It was a rather surprise appearance as she gave a speech about having an “opportunity to stand together”.

In her brief stop at the rally, Sandra Oh was heard saying, "Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other. For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful for everyone willing to listen."

She added, ""One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community." The actress then challenged everyone to help protect against violence and support "sisters and brothers" in need: "If you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us? We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here.' "

To finish her speech, Sandra Oh led the crowd in a chant as she recited, "I am proud to be Asian. I belong here."

The demonstration comes in wake of the Atlanta shooting rampage that left eight people dead, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

Since the mishap, many actors including Lulu Wang, Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling, Trevor Noah, and others have spoken up in support of the Asian American community.